Draymond Green Trends Over Amen Thompson & Jimmy Butler
Draymond Green Fried On X After Amen Thompson Called Out For Play That Injured Jimmy Butler
Draymond Green found himself trending on X after his teammate, Jimmy Butler, was injured by Amen Thompson during a play under the basket. Golden State Warriors fans called the play by the Houston Rockets a dirty one, prompting fans on X to call out Draymond Green’s well-documented record of being a physical player that others have referred to as dirty. The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets faced off in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday (April 24) in Houston. The play in question occurred when Amen Thompson shot a floater and missed, with Jimmy Butler going for the defensive rebound. As Butler grabbed the ball, Thompson undercut him, causing the forward to crash down hard on his tailbone. A foul was called on the play, and Butler shot two at the line before heading back to the locker room and never returned. Warriors fans, angered that their reliable star was out of the game, called out the play. There were even some suggesting that Green pushed Thompson into Butler, but that was debunked on video replay. What we saw in the replay was Green boxing out, not shoving anyone. That said, Warriors fans were upset about the play, but the counter from NBA fans was brutal. On X, several examples of Green’s physical play and roughhousing on the court that he’s known for were shown, all in an attempt to frame Green as the truly dirty player and take the heat off Thompson. Others brought up some of Green’s past antics, such as stomping on the chest of a downed player and other reported acts of on-court violence. Coach Steve Kerr defended his player by saying that the taunts from the Rockets fans were disrespectful and asked them to tone down the “F You Draymond” chants. Kerr’s comments also got a response from basketball fans on X. We’ve got reactions from all sides regarding the Draymond Green, Amen Thompson, and Jimmy Butler dustup below. — Photo: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash