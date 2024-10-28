Subscribe
Close
News

Dwyane Wade Statue Dunked On By Users On X

Dwyane Wade’s New Statue Looks Nothing Like The Former NBA Superstar, X Users React

Published on October 28, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dwyane Wade Statue

Source: Dwyane Wade / Dwyane Wade Statue

The internet came together to roast the Miami Heat after the team unveiled a new statue honoring Dwyane Wade that looked nothing like the legendary shooting guard.
Sunday was supposed to be a monumental day for the Basketball Hall of Famer. Instead, it turned out to be a day full of hilarious jokes.

Related Stories

The Heat unveiled Wade’s statue in front of the Kaseya Center in Miami during a ceremony, and immediately, social media had the same reaction: They asked, “Who is this man?” because the statue looked nothing like the 42-year-old retired NBA superstar. The statue was supposed to depict Wade doing his iconic “this is my house” moment during his playing days. Instead, we got someone impersonating Wade, pulling off the moment. Social media wasted no time taking the statue and using it in hilarious memes. One of those memes took the head of the statue and put it on Wade’s body during the iconic LeBron James alley-oop from Wade moment.
Dwayne Wade’s statue is some NASTY WORK,’ the satirical sports X account, The Hater Report, wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the statue.  Another post read, “that ain’t D WADE, that’s homie from I Am Legend!!!” “The Dwyane Wade statue will haunt me until my dying day,’ another user said on X. During his speech, Wade even asked, “who is that guy?” Apparently he was just trolling, because he later shared a video of himself overseeing the statue being made.
Welp. We can’t be mad if Dwyane Wade isn’t made about his statue, but he’s still gonna get these jokes. You can see more reactions to the statue in the gallery below.

1. LOL

2. Tears

3. Accurate

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Tags

Dwyane Wade miami heat

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close