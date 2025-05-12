Elmo Post On LinkedIn Searching For A Job Sparks Reactions
Fake Elmo Post On LinkedIn Looking For A New Job Has Social Media Dragging Donald Trump
Sesame Street popped up on LinkedIn. The post features the popular character updating his profile after the Trump administration’s stupid budget cuts.Elmo might be a puppet, but like everyone else, he feels the sting of Donald Trump’s unstable economy and is now searching for new employment. The internet has been in stitches since a debunked viral post featuring the lovable puppet monster from
“Hi LinkedIn, Unfortunately Elmo was recently laid off because of the federal budget cuts,” the post begins. “Elmo worked at Sesame Street for 45 years. Elmo is sad. Elmo loved his time at Sesame Street.” Like a normal profile on the job-search site, the puppet provided his credentials while sending a heartfelt farewell to friends and other longtime residents of Sesame Street, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster. “Elmo is looking for his next opportunity,” the post continued. “Elmo is good at so many things. Like hugs. Elmo LOVES giving hugs. Elmo can also recognize the letter E, spell his name, feel empathy, sing ‘Elmo’s Song’ and ask how you are doing. Elmo is open to full-time or freelance roles.”
The Viral Post Reflects What’s Going On In The US Right NowWhile the unemployment rate in the United States remains steady, currently sitting at 4.2%, it’s not looking good for those who reside on Sesame Street. Thanks to an executive order issued on May 1 by the Trump administration calling for the cutting of federal funding to PBS and NPR in an effort to save money. If you’re wondering exactly how much money in the federal budget goes to both entities, Katherine Maher, NPR President and CEO, said, “The appropriation for public broadcasting, including NPR and PBS, represents less than 0.0001% of the federal budget.” The LinkedIn post has also garnered reactions, which you can see in the gallery below.
