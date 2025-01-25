Elon Musk Admits To Cheating In 'Diablo 4' & 'Path of Exile 2'
Gamers Are BIG MAD With ‘Diablo 4’ & ‘Path of Exile 2’ Devs For Not Acting On Elon Musk After He Admitted To Cheating
What Is Account Boosting?For those who don’t know, account boosting occurs when a player logs into another player’s account to boost their rank. This directly violates every live service game’s terms of service. Account boosting or power-leveling, in exchange for payment, is prohibited per Blizzard’s end-user license agreement. So it’s no surprise folks are mad that Musk has yet to be punished for his actions, and they are sounding off on the devs and the X/Twitter owner.
Per IGN:
Following Musk’s admission this week, Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment and Path of Exile 2 developer Grinding Gear Games have faced questions about whether they will now take action and ban Musk’s accounts for cheating.
“So now billionaires can buy their way to the top of the HC ladder as a vanity project like owning a football club. Are the TOS not being enforced even when openly broken?” asked one Path of Exile player in a post on the game’s official forum.
“Are there any comments from GGG regarding this? Maybe in [Early Access] it’s not a high priority, or it’s garnering too much free press, but as a longtime supporter, this is a massive blow to the credibility of RMT [real money trading] enforcement.
“I’m not trying to shitpost or troll with this, I’m just extremely disappointed that GGG isn’t getting out the ban hammer.
“Anyone else feel this is undermining the integrity of the game?”
Both Grinding Gear Games and Blizzard Entertainment declined to comment on the matter, with Blizzard telling IGN, “it does not comment on individual player account behaviors or enforcements.”
Again, this behavior from Elon Musk isn’t surprising.
