Phony Starks AKA Felon Tusk AKA Elon Musk Can’t Take A Joke

Elon Musk, currently the “Chief Twit” or whatever other title he wants to give himself as he sinks the social media service, has skin thinner than a grape. The South African billionaire issued a permanent ban on parody Twitter accounts that do not signify what they are after comedian Kathy Griffin imitated him, thus leading to her account being banned.

Elon Musk, 51, issued a tweet in the wake of Griffin changing her main account to tweet in the voice of the Tesla CEO.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended,” Musk tweeted on Sunday (Nov. 6).

What makes this a stunning revelation is Musk’s insistence on Twitter becoming a bastion of free speech and firing a ton of people at the company who critics of Twitter say are doing away from the variety of ideas and thoughts expressed on the social media network.

As it stands, Musk’s acquisition of Twitter was seen as a victory for faceless racists who want free reign to spew hateful language and also for those with extreme political views to spread lies about the democratic process. A study revealed that the N-Word slur usage raised 500 percent soon after Musk took over and it seems appears that the terms of service over at Twitter keep changing on Musk’s whims.

The end game for Elon Musk isn’t known and he looks intent on transforming the beloved and often useful social media network into a shell of itself. On Twitter, the reactions to Elon Musk’s thin-skinned reaction to jokes and his denying free speech selectively are cropping up heavily. We’ve got those tweets down below.

