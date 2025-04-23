Subscribe
Elon Musk Scaling Back DOGE Involvement Significantly, X Reacts

Elon Musk Scaling Back DOGE Role "Significantly As Tesla Profits Plunge, Social Media Vows To Make His Life Miserable

Published on April 23, 2025
Trump White House

Source: The Washington Post / Getty / Elon Musk

Phony Stark, aka Elon Musk, learned the hard way that it truly doesn’t pay to align yourself with Donald Trump and ruin people’s lives in the process.
Spotted on BBC, word on the street is Elon Musk has had enough of being involved in government because it’s tanking his bottom line. According to the website, Musk will “significantly” scale back his role in the US Government in response to Tesla’s profits sinking, a direct result of his dealings with Trump, and firing thousands of government workers as part of DOGE’s “cost-cutting” measures in an effort to cut government spending. Per BBC:

Musk has led the newly created advisory body – the Department for Government Efficiency (Doge) – since last year, putting the world’s richest man at the heart of cutting US spending and jobs.

But Musk said his “time allocation to Doge” would “drop significantly” from next month, adding he would spend only one to two days per week on it after accusations he has taken his focus off Tesla.

His political involvement has sparked protests and boycotts of Tesla cars around the world.

Temporary government workers like Musk contracts are allowed to work only 130 days a year, and for those keeping count, since working from the day of Trump’s inauguration, his contract is set to expire. It’s unclear whether Musk, who donated $250 million to Orange Mussolini’s campaign, will step down completely from his role at DOGE.

Social Media Vows To Not Let Up On Elon Musk

If Elon Musk thinks he can simply walk away as if nothing happened, social media is telling him to think again. Users on X, formerly Twitter, are vowing to continue making life miserable for Musk due to his actions and the harm he has caused. “Elon Musk says he is stepping back from DOGE in May, after having destroyed every government agency, the lives of 280,000 Federal workers, the support system for social security, not to mention thousands of lives overseas by the gutting of humanitarian aid. Don’t let the door hit you, dick,” one post on X read. Another post read,Boo hoo poor Elon, he really thinks he can just walk away after all the damage he did. The world won’t rest until everything around him crashes and he ends up the poorest man in the world. There will be no forgiveness. Musk should just flee back to South Africa.” Welp, this is what you get, Elon Musk. Now deal with it. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Donald Trump Elon Musk POLITICS

