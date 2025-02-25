Hackers Play Video of Elon Musk Getting Feet Kissed By Trump
AI-Manipulated Video of Donald Trump Kissing Elon Musk’s Feet Take Over Cafeteria Screens At HUD Headquarters, X Salutes The Hackers
Donald Trump feel some type of way, and in *Trump’s voice* it definitely won’t be good. Hackers finally put their talents to good use, hacking a television at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday morning and playing an AI-manipulated video of puppet Donald Trump kissing and carressing the real president, Elon Musk’s feet. The stunt was first reported by Vox journalist Rachel Cohen, who said the video with the message “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING” was being played on TV at the agency that Trump considers to be a “Black job” because any Black person who is linked to Trump lands that position. If you guessed it, the current HUD Secretary, Scott Turner, is a Black man; Trump’s last pick for that position was Ben Carson. The video plays on the current sentiment amongst people who can’t stand both Musk and Trump. They have taken to calling the Tesla Chief the real president while calling Trump a puppet because Musk seems to have so much influence over the president. It also comes after Trump shared an AI-generated TIME magazine cover with himself on it with the caption “Long Live The King” after he claimed to have killed New York’s congestion pricing.This hilarious stunt will definitely make
The Hackers Are Getting Love On XReactions to the stunt from those on the left are what you should expect; they loved it. “Not all heroes wear capes,” a post on X from the Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee account read. Another post added, “He must have found out Musk’s net worth.” HUD spokeswoman Kasey Lovett commented on the incident, saying it was “another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources” and that “Appropriate action will be taken for all involved.” This video clearly indicates how much of a joke this administration is. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
