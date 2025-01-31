Emilia Pérez Star Karla Sofía Gascón Catching Smoke On Social Media For Old Tweets About George Floyd & Muslims

Related Stories George Floyd Remembered On 5th Anniversary Of His Death

Those old tweets will always come back to haunt you. That’s what Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is finding out the hard way.Netflix’s newest darling, musical Emilia Pérez, is garnering tremendous buzz during award season, good and some bad, specifically from those who feel the film isn’t worth all the praise it’s getting. Those people are now probably licking their chops as one of the film’s stars, trans actor Karla Sofía Gascón, is catching hell for some very problematic tweets from her past.Gascón forgot to scrub her timeline of old tweets talking very recklessly about George Floyd, the unarmed Black man who was murdered by law enforcement, Muslims, and Oscars diversity, which hilariously is something Gascón would stand to benefit significantly from.The tweets posted between 2020 and 2021 sparking outrage were deleted on Thursday, but not before journalist Sarah Hagi spotlighted them after Gascón criticized campaigns in an interview with a Brazilian newspaper on Jan.21, that she felt attacked her and Emilia Pérez.Variety,Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.” “Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY,” another tweet attached with a photo of a Muslim family in a restaurant Gascón shared on Sept. 2, 2020.Along with her despicable comments about Muslims, she also dropped a long thread about George Floyd just days after he was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, which led to protests across the country. “I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins,” she tweeted. “They’re all wrong.”She continued, “Too many things to reflect on regarding the behavior of our species every time an event occurs. Perhaps it is no longer a question of racism, but of social classes that feel threatened by each other. Maybe that’s the only real difference.”Gascón, the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Academy Award, was not a fan of what she saw during the 2021 Oscars ceremony. “More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M,” Gascón said. “Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.” Gascón has since apologized via a statement through Netflix: “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well, and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.” She continued, “All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.” Her apology might be a little late because she is currently being read for filth on X, formerly Twitter.Those reactions to her old problematic tweets are in the gallery below.