Eric Adams Mets/Yankees Basbeball Cap Strikes Out On X

Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Dragged For Swaggerless Baseball Cap Featuring Mets & Yankees Logos

Published on October 16, 2024
Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 15, 2024

Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty / Eric Adams

Eric Adams cannot do anything right. He cannot correctly represent NYC’s professional baseball teams. The indicted Mayor of New York City is getting dragged on social media again for a swaggerless baseball cap he wore during the Columbus Day parade.
Trying to capitalize on the excitement of a potential Subway Series World Series with the New York Mets and Yankees in their respective division championship series, Adams proudly sported a fitted cap featuring both teams’ logos while marching down Fifth Avenue.
As the embattled mayor continues to see the walls close in on him as the federal corruption probe into his campaign intensifies, Adams is looking for any way to gain favor with New Yorkers who continue to grow tired of his antics. Unfortunately for him, this gesture backfired big time. Per The New York Times:

“I’m like everyday New Yorkers,” Mr. Adams told reporters on Monday, with the curved brim cap situated on his head.

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the mayor, said that the hat captured a mayor caught between his personal fandom and his political duties.

“Mayor Adams is a long-suffering Mets fan and has been clear he’s cheering them on to win it all (what can I say, no one is perfect),” Mr. Levy said in an email. “But as the mayor of the greatest city in the world, he’s also rooting for a subway series that will make millions of New York sports fans happy, while bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars of economic impact for our city.”

A Similar Hat Sold At A NYC Store Sold Out Online

Well, that’s not the case because both Yankees and Mets fans are clowning the snapback hat that Mr. Levy says belonged to someone on Adams’ staff and is a relic from the 2000 World Series that featured both the Yankees and Mets. A similar hat can be found at Exclusive Fitted, a hat store in Jamaica, Queens. The hat, which retails for $45, sold out online, so maybe fans were just irritated by seeing Adams wearing it. You can peep reactions to Adams getting clowned in the gallery below.

1. LOL

2. Howling

3. Melo is cooler than Eric Adams, just saying

4. Lol, well somebody likes it

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

https://twitter.com/myfriendkatye/status/1845894687955341380

11.

12.

    Hip-Hop Wired

