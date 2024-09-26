Subscribe
Politics

Mayor Eric Adams Indictment Unsealed, Heckled At Presser

Mayor Eric Adams Indictment Unsealed, Heckled At Press Conference

Published on September 26, 2024
MANHATTAN, NY - OCTOBER 20: New York mayor Eric Adams prepares

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The indictment of Mayor Eric Adams has been unsealed, and the Southern District of New York has laid out massive corruption from the ex-cop. The defendant is being charged with bribery, fraud and solicitation, mostly tied to his dealings with Turkish nationals seeking his favor as the leader of the largest city in the United States.
The indictment was unsealed on Thursday (September 26) morning. Adams has been indicted on five federal corruption charges that include bribery, fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. According to the SDNY, his corruption dates back to 2014, when he was elected Brooklyn Borough President.
Allegedly, the Turkish nationals had their eyes on Adams, and he happily took the bait, accepting campaign funding and luxury trips in exchange for favorable decisions on their behalf. Among the SDNY’s allegations are that Adams accepted illegal campaign contributions, free luxury travel via Turkish nationals and even accepted bribes as part of a quid pro quo with his benefactors. Some of the ways Adams allegedly tipped the scales was by pressuring New York Fire Department officials to open a new Turkish consulate despite issues with its fire inspection. Adams is also accused of changing his phone’s password, then saying he forgot it—after the feds seized said phone. Cover up much?
Adams, a retired NYPD captain, became New York City mayor in 2021. A defiant Adams, surrounded by Black supporters, said, “I ask New Yorkers to wait to hear our defense” and that “my day to day will not change” in regards to his job as mayor of New York City during a press conference on the steps of Gracie Mansion shortly after the indictment was unsealed. As the details of the indictment make their way out into the world, social media continues to pile on. See some of the more boisterous reactions in the gallery.
You knew things weren’t going to go well when Adams’ press conference began with him getting heckled and read the riot act. This story is developing. 

