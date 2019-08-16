Ewing Athletics Dropping Some New Back-To-School Colorways [Photos]

For the OG Knick fans who were ecstatic about the return of the Ewing Athletic kicks that they proudly stepped in back in the day when Air Jordans reigned supreme, get ready for some back-to-school colorways of your favorite Ewing 33 silhouettes.



Coming in three distinct colorways including the Ewing 33 Hi OG “Sunflower”‘s which resemble your favorite New York construction boot, the collection is bound to catch eyes including the Ewing Rogue which features some soft pink suede and the Ewing Sports Lite Scuba training shoe that’ll have you vibrantly sprinting across the board. Some pretty dope ish here.

Check out the pics below and catch the pair of your desire today at EwingAthletics.com.