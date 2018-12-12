New Colorways of the Ewing Hi 33 For The Holidays [Photos]

OG Knick fans will be getting a special treat this holiday season courtesy of Patrick Ewing as his Ewing Athletics brand is dropping a special edition 33 HI REMIX dubbed the ROGUE and an all blue piece named the ORION.



Available now on Ewingathletics.com, the colorful ROGUE REMIX stands out amongst the two new versions as it not only features a wide array of colors, but it also comes with some cross straps similar to those on the Air Jordan VIII’s. The all blue colorway is more faithful to the OG silhouette as the color itself is the standout feature of the sneakers.

With the ROGUE’s retailing for $125 and the ORION’s going for $75, these should be no-brainers for that Patrick Ewing fan in your life this Christmas.

Check out pics of the kicks in the gallery and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair for you or that special someone.

—

Photo: Ewing Athletics