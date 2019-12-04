Fabolous Tried To Finesse Shiggy Into Creating “Choosy” Dance Challenge For Free.99

Fabolous is currently working his latest audio project Summertime Shootout 3 after dropping it off last week, and one of the singles from the mixtape, “Choosy,” is making some moves. In an attempt to take the track to the next level, Fab attempted to get Shiggy to get a viral dance challenge popping off based on the song and got hit with the “pay up first” curve that has Twitter chiming in with reactions.

Shiggy famously started a dance craze over Drake’s “In My Feelings” challenge that ended up becoming a bag by way of Drake placing him in the official video for the song and reportedly getting paid nicely for his efforts.

However, Fab’s ask was met with Shiggy asking about a check, and an IG Live video from the Brooklyn rapper after a concert shows him and Casanova ribbing Shiggy for going hood Hollywood on them after asking to be paid. The back and forth goes on for a bit but it eventually ends with Casanova hugging Shiggy and the group going on about their business.

On Twitter, some agree that Shiggy should get som monetary compensation while there were a few who felt he should have done Fab a solid. We’ve got all sides of the debate listed out below, along with the video exchange in question.

