Free Shiggy?: Shoe Shuffling Viral Sensation Hints At Hanging Up His Dancing Shoes, Twitter Has Jokes

First, they love you, then they hate you. That’s what Shiggy, the creator of the viral #InMyFeelings challenge is learning quickly. Some members of the Black Twitter delegation have become fed up with him always dancing on cue.

It would appear some folks have already grown tired of Shiggy’s dancing act after he was spotted showing off his famed dance moves at an NBA game. Jokes of the Shiggster being reduced to a puppet who dances on cue flooded the timeline. Catching wind of the slander Shiggy posted a cryptic message in his Instagram story stating he was “done dancing.”

He then followed that up by announcing on Instagram Live that he is no longer dancing upon fan requests and told his followers and fans to direct all blame on Dave East and friend @TheRealJayblakk. While we are not sure if he is seriously considering the move, and we sincerely doubt he is, it would appear the Shiggster is over dancing for your entertainment.

While he might be sad, that didn’t stop folks on the internet from making jokes because as we have come to learn the internet HAS NO CHILL. Shiggy we don’t mind the dancing here at HipHopWired, but we must admit we chuckled at these jokes. Hit the gallery below to see the slander thrown at Shiggy.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty