Shiggy Breaks Down Story Behind The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, Celebrates With Drake For Going No.1

Whether you’re over it or not, the #InMyFeelingsChallenge inspired by Drake’s single “In My Feelings,” is still thriving on your Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook timelines. Since its rise, folks have been screaming for Shiggy aka TheShiggyShow to get his just due especially for helping Drake’s single top the charts [debate amongst yourselves], and it looks like he finally got the praise he so deserved.

Even after Will Smith’s significant addition to 2018’s biggest viral dance challenge subsequently shutting it down, there is a good chance you will hear “Kiki do you love me?” while scrolling on your socials at some point during the day. The online personality and comedian recently stopped by MTV’s TRL to speak on his viral dance moves with MTV’s Sway. When asked about how #DoTheShiggy came about, Shiggy explained that he just “felt like dancing” but revealed the hashtag was given life by his good friend, New York Giant’s WR and endzone showman Odell Beckham Jr.

Shiggy also touched on why that one song on Drizzy’s 25-track no.1 album Scorpion resonated with him adding that when he heard the song it “made him move,” “want to dance” and that he “had to make a video for it” cause it “was the one.”

What people have been wondering the most since #DoTheShiggy and #InMyFeelingSChallenge took off is if the 6 God would ever give Shiggy some props? That question has been answered, early this morning Drake shared via his IG account, video of him and Shiggy celebrating “In My Feelings” grabbing the no.1 spot on Billboards Hot100 list. Drake can be heard in the video in his Drizzla accent saying “man got me no.1 record today.” Shiggy in another clip Drake shares is on the phone boasting of the accomplishment and adds “I’m going on tour.”

If that is indeed the case, that is a real dope look for the Queens native and social media star. Shoutout to Drake for bigging up Shiggy. You can peep the Instagram clips below.

