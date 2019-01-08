Fans Rally Around CupcakKe, Blast Insensitive Tweets After She Threatens Suicide On Twitter

CupcakKe has amassed quite a strong fanbase and also some enemies in the Kpop world, and that beef has surfaced in the ugliest of ways over the past day. The 21-year-old rapper threatened suicide via Twitter on Monday (Jan. 7) but her fans have rallied around while also shooting down a series of insensitive tweets from Kpop fans who have been seen urging her to carry out the act.

The beef between CupcakKe and Kpop fans started after she expressed sexual interest in a member of the band BTS, Jungkook, back in 2017. During that time, BTS fans told CupcakKe then to commit suicide while also making cruel comments about her appearance.

It isn’t clear what prompted CupcakKe to issue the tweet, but she is reportedly hospitalized. CupcakKe fans have rallied around her, but Kpop fans are relentless in their attacks with no signs of letup. The fans are using their collective power to call out the social media abuses, however.

Suicide is not a matter to take lightly so if you or anyone you know is struggling with those thoughts, please refer to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255.

Our positive thoughts are with CupcakKe at this time

We’ve collected some of the chatter from Twitter below.

im about to commit suicide — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 8, 2019

UPDATE: Police not able to give me anymore details other than Elizabeth is OKAY and at the hospital 💜 https://t.co/FVZgFxzn7y — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

