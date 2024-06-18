Subscribe
News

Fat Joe Feels The Rihanna Incident Seperates Chris Brown From Michael Jackson, X Users Call C A P

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
SONRISA Puerto Rican After Party Hosted By Fat Joe

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty / Fat Joe

Fat Joe reenergized the tired debate about whether Chris Brown is on the same level as the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

In a recent IG Live session, Joey Crack discussed Chris Brown and Michael Jackson. The Bronx rapper made the hottest of takes, claiming that the infamous Rihanna incident keeps Brown from being mentioned in the same breath as Jackson.

The Terror Squad general argued to those watching that it’s been 20 years since Brown physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna, claiming that it was time to let it go and that Breezy is the best singer/dancer/performer since Michael Jackson.

Fat Joe took things even further when he used disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly to prove his point, trying to make the tired and ridiculous separate the artist from their egregious actions argument.

Now, to his credit, Chris Brown has shut down the MJ comparisons while still paying homage to the “Thriller” singer. In a 2022 interview with Big Boy, he acknowledged that he draws inspiration from MJ heavily but has also added his own flair to his talent to pave his own path in the music industry.

Social Media Calls C A P on Fat Joe’s Chris Brown Hot Take

Fat Joe’s comments, of course, sparked debate, with many Breezy fans agreeing with him, while other fans of music claim Usher is above Brown, and MJ fans feel no one compares.

“We would still only call Michael Jackson Michael Jackson, actually. And, if we have to decide, Usher would be the only logical heir apparent. Hope this helps,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. 

Apple Music’s Rap Life host Low Key added, “Does he have a ‘Confessions’….?,” referring to Usher’s iconic 2004 album.

He has a point.

The gallery below shows more reactions to Fat Joe caping for Chris Brown as a GOAT.

1. Lol, well played

2. Yikes

3. A thread where points were made.

4. Then there’s that

5.

6.

7. He said what ?

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

RELATED TAGS

chris brown Fat Joe Michael Jackson
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
SONRISA Puerto Rican After Party Hosted By Fat Joe 15 items
News

Fat Joe Feels The Rihanna Incident Seperates Chris Brown From Michael Jackson, X Users Call C A P

Metriod Prime 4: Beyond 28 items
Games

‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond,’ ‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’ & More Announced During Latest Nintendo Direct

Tia Kemp 15 items
News

Tia Kemp Barks On Rick Ross Over Him Celebrating End Of Child Support Payments

Focus Features' "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." Los Angeles Premiere, Regal LA Live, Los Angeles CA, USA - 22 Aug 2022
News

Jordan Peele Announces Release Date Of His Next Film, Allegedly

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the Opening of the House's 'Tiffany Wonder' Exhibition in Tokyo
News

Pharrell’s Instagram Hinting At A Louis Vuitton x Apple Collab?

A Night of Laughter With RFK Jr. & Friends Hosted By The Kennedy Campaign
Celebrity

Social Media Eviscerates Rob Schneider For Coming After Will Smith

Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close