Who Is LaShana Lynch? Get To Know The Black British Actress AKA The New 007

#BlackTwitter rejoiced, and salty white men shed tears as the world learned that Black British actress LaShana Lynch will be the new 007 in the upcoming Bond 25 film. Now the world wants to know more about the rising star in Hollywood who will be inheriting the signature mantle.

Lynch is no stranger to the silver screen or small one for that matter. The budding actress already helped save the world alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel and has appeared on numerous television sitcoms before landing her significant role in the MCU. As previously reported, Lynch will NOT be playing a female version of the legendary spy James Bond. Instead in what is described as a “popcorn dropping moment” a new original character name Nomi who was given Bond’s 007 after he retires from the spy game.

While we all wanted to hopefully see Idris Elba possibly take over the role of the martini drinking agent, Lynch potentially ushering film franchise into a new direction is just as good. While we love James Bond, it’s time the movies reflect the times cause women are definitely taking over.

So with that said, its time to learn more about Hollywood’s next biggest star.

—

Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)