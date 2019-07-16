Who Is LaShana Lynch? Get To Know The Black British Actress AKA The New 007

#BlackTwitter rejoiced, and salty white men shed tears as the world learned that Black British actress LaShana Lynch will be the new 007 in the upcoming Bond 25 film. Now the world wants to know more about the rising star in Hollywood who will be inheriting the signature mantle.
Lynch is no stranger to the silver screen or small one for that matter. The budding actress already helped save the world alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel and has appeared on numerous television sitcoms before landing her significant role in the MCU. As previously reported, Lynch will NOT be playing a female version of the legendary spy James Bond. Instead in what is described as a “popcorn dropping moment” a new original character name Nomi who was given Bond’s 007 after he retires from the spy game.
While we all wanted to hopefully see Idris Elba possibly take over the role of the martini drinking agent, Lynch potentially ushering film franchise into a new direction is just as good. While we love James Bond, it’s time the movies reflect the times cause women are definitely taking over.
So with that said, its time to learn more about Hollywood’s next biggest star.
—
Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel (Entertainment Weekly)
1. Lynch Is From Across The Pond
Lynch’s British roots are no secret. She was born in Hammersmith, London and is of Jamaican descent.
2. She Has Been Flexing Her Acting Chops Since 2011
While Captain Marvel put her in front of millions of eyes, Lynch has been acting since 2011 making her debut in the film ‘Fast Girls.’ She co-starred in the BBC television film ‘The 7.39’ in 2014 before landing a co-starring role in the Shonda Rhimes ABC show ‘Still Star-Crossed’ which told the story of life after the events in ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in 2017.
3. Lynch Auditioned For A Role In ‘Black Panther’ Before Landing Role In ‘Captain Marvel’
Before taking over the role of Maria “Photon” Rambeau in Captain Marvel from ‘She’s Gotta Have It Star’ Dewanda Wise, Lynch auditioned for a role in ‘Black Panther.’ We are willing to bet she will get her chance to visit Wakanda and see King T’Challa and Princess Shuri.
4. LaShana Is About That Workout Life
Being a movie star requires you to be in shape at all times, especially if you’re going to be apart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the next 007. Lynch regular lets her fans know on IG that health is wealth by showing she is definitely in the gym.
5. She Loves To Travel
LaShana is also an avid traveler, she has already visited Phuket Thailand, Mexico, and Tulum. With the checks rolling in, we expect more stamps on that passport.
6. YSource:Getty
Lynch was cast as Agent 355 in the forthcoming FX series ‘Y’ based on the comic series ‘Y: The Last Man.’