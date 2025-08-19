Subscribe
Pop Culture

According To Fivio Foreign, “Nas Is Not A Legend,” X Clowns Him

Published on August 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fivio Foreign Tells Jim Jones Nas "Is Not A Legend" X Is Appalled

Source: Getty Images / Fivio Foreign / Nas

At one time, Nas used to rap that Hip-Hop was dead. He might be saying that again after hearing what Brooklyn “rapper” Fivio Foreign said about him.

Speaking with “reformed” Nas hater Jim Jones on the debut episode of his podcast, Artist 2 Artist, the Dipset Capo brought up the Queens legend’s name, sparking Fivio Foreign to share a take he honestly should have kept to himself.

Related Stories

“I’m not saying that the man is wack, he’s not a legend,” the “What’s My Name” rapper said at around the 46:30 minute mark of the podcast episode. “I got a song with the n***a—I got a song on the album and the album got a Grammy. But I can’t sit there and say a Nas bar to you or a song.”

He then tried to save face, claiming that he liked “One Mic” off Nas’ 2001 album, Stillmatic.

“But I can,” Jones responded, adding that he could name songs from Nas’ music catalog. “I understand. That’s what I want the people to know—but I can ’cause Nas was my era. … I came up fucking with Nas. I know the Nas shit. … But moving forward, I started a whole new era in a whole new genre and a generation of people. I just be doing me.”

Fivio Foreign’s comments about Nas come after Jones brought up Esco’s name during an appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss’ podcast while discussing his achievements in his music career.

“They forget, I got a hell of a catalog. Gold records, platinum records. … Check my track record. Then check everybody else track record,” he said. “If you want to go to the Billboard entries, pull up Nas’ Billboard entries and pull up my Billboard entries.”

As a solo artist, Jones has two songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including 2006’s “We Fly High,” which peaked at No. 5. In contrast, Nas has 27 Hot 100 entries and two top 10 entries. Now, some of those Nas records saw him as a featured artist on both of those songs, while Jones was the solo artist on his.

Jim Jones has also been talking recklessly about Nas lately.

Still, Hip-Hop social media has been dragging Fivio Foreign; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

 

1. Trueeeeee

2. Bingo

3. Yikes

4. LOL

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Related Tags

Fivio Foreign jim jones NAs
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close