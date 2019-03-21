Hair , hairline , Waves
Fix Up, Look Sharp! These 13 Hip Hop Heads Keep A Fresh Cut [Photos]

Posted 17 hours ago

Nas

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

This was almost a post about rappers in need of a cut badly, but instead we opted to keep it cute. Bronner Bros. 2019 Spring show is right around the corner, so we thought it only right we celebrate good grooming by recognizing some of our favorite celebrities who like to keep their manes maintained.

First, for the honorable mentions…

❄️

It might be early for Roddy Ricch so we’re giving him a honorable mention.

@travisscott @nike 🔥🔥

We thought Diddy’s sons Christian and Justin also deserved mentions.

Quarter century

Check out our list below and let us know if we missed anyone.

1. Nas

Nas

2. Jidenna

Jidenna

3. Lance Gross

Lance Gross

4. Meek Mill

Meek Mill

5. Drake

Drake

6. Jalen Rose

Jalen Rose

7. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams

8. Jay Rock

Jay Rock

9. Fabolous

Fabolous

10. Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr.

11. Grant Hill

Grant Hill

12. T.I. aka Clifford Harris

T.I. aka Clifford Harris

13. Safaree Samuels

Safaree Samuels
