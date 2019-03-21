Fix Up, Look Sharp! These 13 Hip Hop Heads Keep A Fresh Cut [Photos]

This was almost a post about rappers in need of a cut badly, but instead we opted to keep it cute. Bronner Bros. 2019 Spring show is right around the corner, so we thought it only right we celebrate good grooming by recognizing some of our favorite celebrities who like to keep their manes maintained.

First, for the honorable mentions…

It might be early for Roddy Ricch so we’re giving him a honorable mention.

We thought Diddy’s sons Christian and Justin also deserved mentions.

Check out our list below and let us know if we missed anyone.