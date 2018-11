Foot Locker Kicks Off 7th Annual Week of Greatness w/ Meek Mill, Don C & More

Foot Locker‘s 7th annual Week of Greatness is off to a fast start. As usual, the latest and hottest sneakers, and accessories, will be dropping all week and FL premiered a new #BecauseSneakers spot featuring Ben Simmons, Don C and Meek Mill, amongst many more.

The #BecauseSneakers spot pays homage to the obsessiveness of sneakerheads whether it’s getting a whiff of that new sneakers smell, getting a bigger size because your actual size is sold out or focusing on your smartphone to catch the latest sneaker drop.

Besides the aforementioned, the video features a who’s who of sneakerheads including DJ Khaled and his baby son Asahd, Paul George, JR Smith, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny, Nigel Sylvester, Haha Davis, Ronnie 2K and Juice WRLD. Also included are “global sneakerheads” like Qias Omar (U.S.), Ray Polanco, Jr. (U.S.), Kai Bent-Lee (Canada), Anna Bediones (Canada), Federico Schwartz (Italy) and Jeanne Santoli (France).

As for the Week of Greatness proper, Foot Locker will be bringing immersive experiences to fans across the globe. The schedule of activations include:

· Nov. 16 – 18: Foot Locker and Nike come together to present the Gold Room, a New York Sunshine gallery inspired by the Nike Gold Pack. Visitors will have early access to the Nike AM 97, AM Plus and Vapormax Plus. The gallery will be featured at two locations, in NYC and Toronto.

· Nov. 20: In partnership with adidas, Foot Locker’s Hollywood & Highland Flagship in Los Angeles will feature a vault-like escape room experience where shoppers can try and escape from the vault with the adidas Ultra Boost “Medal” Pack in advance of the drop.

· Nov. 22: Reebok 3:AM activation in Paris with Betty Autier, unveiling the inspiration behind her Reebok shoe design.

· Nov. 22 – Dec. 6: Puma Transformers takeovers in London and Liverpool, touting free Transformer toys with any Puma purchase, while supplies last.

The sneaker drops kick off Nov. 17, and follow Foot Locker’s Release Calendar and Launch Locator visit footlocker.com/WeekOfGreatness.

See BTS pics and photos of the product in the gallery.

Photo: Foot Locker