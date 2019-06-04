Former Trump Crony Paul Manafort Ordered To Rikers Island, Twitter Reacts

Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, was convicted of tax and bank fraud in 2018 and has been jailed since last June. When the news that Manafort would be transferred to Rikers Island, the reaction on Twitter was swift and varied.

Manafort, who turned 70 last week, won’t be seeing release before 2024 as a result of being found guilty on an intial eight counts, some of which he pleaded guilty to and was slapped with a seven-year, six-months sentence. Manafort will be transferred from FCI Loretto in Pennsylvania, a minimum security facility, to Rikers this coming Thursday.

The outcry from pundits and others on the Right have decried the decision despite the fact Manafort is indeed a convicted felon. With Manafort facing a bevy of charges in New York, the transfer is perhaps justifiable considering the number of offenses as he awaits trial for mortgage fraud and other charges in the state.

We’ve collected some of the reaction from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty