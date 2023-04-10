Subscribe
Gen X Folks Shaking In Their Boots Over Upcoming Freaknik Documentary

Published on April 10, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel

Freaknik, one of the premier gathering events of the 1990s, will be examined in grand detail via an upcoming documentary on Hulu. Since the announcement of the Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told doc, folks from Generation X realize that there may be some explaining to do after this never-before-seen footage arrives on the airways.

Freaknik began in 1983 as an annual spring break party primarily for HBCU students in the Atlanta area. It occurred every third week of April each year after, growing in size and infamy after each gathering. In the mid-1990s, the event became less about celebrating Black college life and was a reported scene of sex, booze, drugs, and even assaults.

The actions that occurred at Freaknik were so out of control that elected officials, law enforcement, and business owners who frowned upon what the event morphed into collaborated on getting heavy police presence at the gathering. By 1999, the annual event was no more although attempts in recent times to revive Freaknik have occurred.

Past Freaknik participant and special guest Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell of 2 Live Crew fame serves as an executive producer for the documentary along with Jermaine Dupri.

A date for the airing of the documentary has not yet been revealed by Hulu.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

documentary freaknik
