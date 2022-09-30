Freddie Gibbs Drops Soul Sold Separately LP, Twitter Stamps The Midwest King

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Freddie Gibbs has one of most storied careers in Hip-Hop and despite some starts and stops during the early portions of his career, he is a bonafide star of the culture currently. The Gary, Ind. native dropped his fifth solo album Soul Sold Separately, stylized as $oul $old $eparately, and Twitter has officially stamped the Midwest king for his latest offering.

Freddie Gibbs, 40, began his carer in the early 2000s and had deals on the table from major labels before going on an explosive mixtape run and celebrated collaborations with Statik Selektah, Madlib, and The Alchemist. With $oul $old $eparately, Gibbs showcases once more his lyrical and vocal dexterity and slides across varied audio platters with the same expert ease he did over the sample and loop-forward efforts some fans came to love.

Features are well placed across the album with Kelly Price lending powerhouse vocals to the opening track “Couldn’t Be Done” and Offset showing up on the “Pain & Strife” track. For those who miss hearing Freddie Kane with Alchemist and Madlib, the tracks “Blackest In The Room” and “CIA” will have you covered. Rick Ross shows up for “Lobster Omelette” with a fantastic track from Jake One, and “Feel No Pain” features Anderson .Paak and the eternally sharp Wu-Tang Clan swordsman, Raekwon.

Pusha T shows up on “Gold Rings” and Musiq Soulchild gets down on “Grandma’s Stove,” while the album closer is “Decoded” featuring the legendary Scarface of The Geto Boys fame.

Across 15 airtight tracks, Freddie Gibbs shows and proves why he is one of the top rappers of his era and continues his unflinching depiction of the fast life on the streets.

On Twitter, $oul $old $eparately is enjoying an immense amount of praise. Check out the reactions to the project below.

