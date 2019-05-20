Thanks Dad ?: Future Buys Baby Future A Rolex For His 5th Birthday, Twitter Had Time

Most boys, when they turn five-years-old, want things like toys, a bike or a new video game console as a gift. If you’re Future, those kinds of gifts for your son are beneath you and instead, you go for something extravagant. The “March Madness” rapper is getting dragged by his blonde dreads on Twitter for buying his now five-year-old son a Rolex watch.

It’s an evil world we live in.

Umm gee dad, “thanks.” That was precisely the response his young son he shares with Ciara said when he received the Rolex from his dad while at his huge superhero themed birthday party. Twitter immediately caught on and called out Future fro opting to go with jewelry instead of you know things a five-year-old child would want like toys.

When it comes to his parenting skills, Future always seems to be the butt of the jokes on the social media platform, but it’s still his own doing. Now he is not the first dad to gift their kid’s jewelry, DJ Khaled also bought his son Asahd who was only one-year-old at the time a 100k diamond-studded watch.

Meanwhile, super stepdad, Russell Wilson’s Instagram post to his stepson was a heartfelt message and basically displays the stark contrast in parenting.

Well anyway, Twitter was over it and let Future have it, now it’s good to see he is a part of his son’s life and lacing him with the finer things in life, but according to the internet, this wasn’t it chief at all.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty