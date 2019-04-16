Russell Wilson Stunts On Us All With Ciara, Announces Mega Deal With Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson continues to win big on and off the field, and now wields the richest contract in NFL history. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with a $65 million signing bonus.

The News Tribune reports:

Russell Wilson’s deadline for getting a new, top-of-the-NFL contract from the Seahawks passed with midnight becoming Tuesday morning. About 45 minutes later, the franchise quarterback posted on his social-media account, from bed with his wife Ciara: “Hey, Seattle, we got a deal…Go Hawks.”

A league source confirmed to The News Tribune at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday the contract is worth $140 million in new money over four years with a $65 million signing bonus.

The contract has total guarantees of $107 million and includes a no-trade clause, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

