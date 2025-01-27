Future’s Grandmother, Emma Jean Boyd Has Passed Away
Future’s Grandmother, Emma Jean Boyd has passed away. The ATL rapper went to social media to break the news. Pluto’s bond with his grandmother, Emma Jean Boyd, was deep, and her passing hit him hard. She was always there for him, guiding the rapper as well as showing him love. The Freebandz artist always showed his grandmother love back in big ways. In 2019, Future and his mom, Stephanie Jester, surprised his grandmother at the FreeWishes Foundation’s Golden Wishes Gala. At the event, they gave her a community service award to honor all the hard work she’d done giving back to the community. It was a big moment for Future, showing how much he respected her.We are sad to report rapper,
He’s also mentioned her a lot in his music. In his song “Love You Better”, Future raps, “It’s my love from my grandmother make me gentle when I care for you,” which shows how much she influenced him. Her love made him more caring and thoughtful, and you can feel that in his music. There isn’t any reports on the cause of her passing currently. Losing her will be tough on Future, but the lessons she taught him about love and giving back will always be a part of him. Her legacy lives on not just in his life, but in the way she has touched her community. Our love, thoughts, & prayers go out to Future and his family.
