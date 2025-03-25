Game Informer Gets New Life Thanks To New Ownership
We Win: Game Informer Is Back, Website & Physical Magazines Will Return
for the sudden shutdown of the beloved Game Informer Magazine. Now the gaming bible is back, and what’s even more dope is that the whole team is coming back. Game Informer Editor-In-Chief Matt Miller revealed in a “Letter From an Editor ” section that Game Informer’s complete resurrection was made possible after Gunzilla Games secured the rights to Game Informer from GameStop. The plan was to bring back not only the entire editorial team but also “production and beyond.”Game Informer has been given a well-deserved extra life. It’s been nearly half a year since the gaming community sobbed collectively and scowled at GameStop
Miller also noted that Game Informer’s new owners “insisted on the idea of Game Informer remaining an independent editorial outlet; they felt just as strongly as our team did that the only path forward was with an editorial group that made 100 percent of the decisions around what we cover and how we do so, without any influence from them or anyone else.” That’s dope.
A Breakdown of Gunzilla GamesAs for Gunzilla Games, they developed and published the free-to-play battle royale game Off The Grid, which is now in early access. It’s also the developer behind GunZ, which is described as a “Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem powering community-driven economies in AAA games.” District 9 and Chappie director Neill Blomkamp is also chief creative officer and co-founder. GI will operate under a completely new entity called Game Informer Inc., which will also see the return of all 30 years of the website’s history after many thought it could have been lost following the website’s abrupt shutdown. The GI team is also hitting the ground running. It will publish dozens of game reviews that were left in the chamber during the magazine’s unfortunate hiatus and its Best of 2024 awards. As mentioned, the print magazine will also make its triumphant return, but GI fans will have to wait until a later date. Miller promises the magazine will be “bigger and better than it was before.” GI will also be rolling out membership and subscription benefits plus “bigger and better than it was before” while expanding the “range of experts and partnerships we tap to bring you those perspectives.” If you’re excited about this news like everyone else, you can create a new account to stay informed about the website’s updates. Early signup will also get you access to the Game Informer Magazine Archive, an exclusive weekly newsletter, Dark Mode, and Early-Bird Founder Access. Congrats to the GI team, and welcome back. You were all truly missed. For reactions to the good news, hit the gallery below.
