Garbage Force One Trends Because Of Trump & MAGA Hypocrisy
plastering the side of a garbage truck with his campaign’s logo in an attempt to own the libs at the expense of a Joe Biden gaffe. But social media is quick with the punch back, with “Garbage Farce One” trending, and it’s hilarious. Whoever on Team Trump came up with the idea of their Cheeto Overlord cozying up to a garbage truck in Green Bay, Wiscnsin might not really be gang gang. Just saying. Add to that Trump in a struggle attempt at dressing up like a sanitation worker—a legit blue color job no one should be ashamed of, by the way—and the slander was inevitable. The hypocrisy is that Trump has referred to the United States as a garbage dump for immigrants and he’s even said much worse. Yet the snowflakes are having a meltdown because Biden allegedly dragged them. For the record, Biden said he misspoke, something Trump has never even bothered to say after, for example, referring to immigrants as vermin. As for the stunt, the fact people hopped on calling what surely would have been a Decepticon in the Transformers universe as Garbage Force One is comically on brand. Don’t take our word for it, peep the reactions in the gallery.By now you’ve heard of Donald Trump’s latest stunt of
This is comedy pure gold. Garbage Force One. 😂😂😂 #HappyHalloween https://t.co/PT2A5h644V— Sheri 👩🦰 (@redsheri1) October 31, 2024
