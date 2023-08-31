HHW Gaming: Yooooo Joe, Peep The First Trailer For ‘G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra’ Coming to PC & Nintendo Switch

It’s a beat ’em up game renaissance. Fans of the classic 80s cartoon, it’s your time. G.I. Joe is coming to your PC and Nintendo Switch.

Unveiled during The MIX, G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is the latest retro arcade style beat ’em up game to drop. Developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games aim to deliver a game set in the iconic world of G.I. Joe.

Players can take control of legendary Joes, Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock, and other franchise favorites to fight for freedom wherever there’s trouble over land, sea, air, or even in space and visit iconic locations like Cobra Island, the Pit, Cobra’s top-secret underwater base, and more.

You will lead the Joes on a mission armed with an arsenal of weapons, explosives, and more as you thwart Cobra Commander and his Cobra minions like Troopers, Ninja Vipers, HISS Tanks, the deadly Crimson Guard, and more.

Each playable character can pull off a special ability, string-together combos, and defensive moves like dodging and parrying.

You can embark on this mission alone or assemble a team of four for online or couch co-op in either Story or Arcade Mode.

G.I.Joe: Wrath of Cobra features hand-drawn pixel art and classic-style cartoon cutscenes to deliver fans the ultimate G.I. Joe experience paired with an arcade-style soundtrack from legendary composer Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 – Mr. X Nightmare DLC) and from Crush 40’s lead vocalist Johnny Gioeli (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020).

Banking On That 80s Nostalgia

G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is the latest game looking to bank on nostalgia, and gamers love for arcade-style beat ’em up games.

“G.I. Joe is an absolute classic franchise with one of the best fanbases. Working on this game is a dream come true, and it’s been a blast creating the game I’ve always wanted to see for G.I. Joe,” said Kerry Vandenberg, co-founder of Maple Powered Games. “We’re honored to give G.I. Joe fans the video game they deserve with the most authentic experience possible.”

“G.I. Joe is one the most iconic brands from the 80s, and it was the golden era of arcade games. To celebrate the growing popularity of retro-themed games, we’re thrilled to partner with Maple Powered Games and Freedom Games to bring G.I. Joe fans our first-ever Hasbro Retro Arcade experience in this exciting interpretation of a classic 2D beat ’em up,” said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Hasbro.

The game arrives on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems and Nintendo Switch in Q1 2024.

Hit the gallery below for more screenshots from the game.

—

Photo: Maple Powered Games / Freedom Games / G. I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra