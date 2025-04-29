Subscribe
Giannis Antetokounmpo & John Haliburton Exchange Words

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Into Heated Exchange With Father of Tyrese Haliburton, X Reacts

Published on April 29, 2025
Source: Getty Images / Giannis Antetokounmpo / John Haliburton

If this is the final time we see Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform, he went out fighting, both literally and figuratively. Things got extremely chippy at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after final buzzer of the Indiana Pacers stunning 119-118 overtime victory over the Bucks, eliminating the Bucks from the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Pacers guard Ben Mathurin at center court first, which led to the hoopers having to be separated. It looked, at first, as if the players were exchanging pleasantries, as players always do at the end of the game, but. Mathurin pushes Giannis, who had his hand on the back of Mathurin’s head.
Then Antetokounmpo got into it with Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John Haliburton, after his son sealed the Pacers’ win with a game-winning drive past the Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo shook hands with John Haliburton before two butted heads and began screaming at each other before they each had to be separated.
Following the game, Tyrese Haliburton spoke about the incident, saying that his father was in the wrong, adding that a conversation would be had. “I don’t think that my pops was in the right at all there. … We will have a conversation and I’ll talk to Giannis, it’s unfortunate we’re all grown men,” Haliburton said during the post-game press conference.
Antetokounmpo was also asked about the incident, and he added during his post-game press conference that “I believe like being humble in victory, ” and that he felt “disrespected,” but noted that all parties involved talked, adding “I think we’re in a good place.”

Social Media Is Reacting To The Chippy End

As expected, the two incidents have social media talking, especially if this is Giannis’ final game as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise. Many believe the NBA champion will be traded and sent to a contender because it’s not looking suitable for the Bucks next season. The team has no first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, and outside of Damian Lillard, who suffered a torn Achilles in his last game, putting an asterisk on his career, and whether he will play next season, there isn’t much to lure Antetokounmpo back. Damn.
We won’t find out any time soon, but until then, you can view more reactions in the gallery below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo indiana pacers Milwaukee Bucks nba

