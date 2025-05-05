Subscribe
Close
News

GloRilla Shows Off Her Lil Debbie Cakes, Jaws Dropped

Glo-DAM: GloRilla Shows Off Her Lil Debbie Cakes, Leaves The Internet Drooling

Published on May 5, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GloRilla Shows Off Her Lil Debbie Cakes, Leaves The Internet Drooling

Source: Natasha Campos / Getty

GloRilla has once again taken over the internet, this time with a jaw-dropping slow-motion video that left fans stunned.
The Memphis rapper hit Instagram with a clip showing off her curves, turning around to highlight her ASS-ets, and the internet went wild. The caption, “My surgeon da gym boo,” quickly set the tone, shutting down long-standing BBL rumors and letting everyone know she’s putting in the work naturally. In an era where cosmetic enhancements are common in the industry, GloRilla’s post was seen as a bold and confident move. Fans flooded the comments, cheering her on and praising her for keeping it real.  As they should, Big Glo looks amazing. The video sparked conversations about natural bodies, fitness, and the pressure female artists face in the spotlight, but mostly, it was just pure celebration of Glo’s glow-up. This viral moment is just another win in a string of recent successes for the rising star. GloRilla has been on a steady climb, making waves in hip-hop with her gritty sound, strong visuals, and unapologetic energy.

Related Stories

Now, she’s taking center stage as a headliner at Hot 107.9 ATL’s Birthday Bash concert, set for June 21 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The show is one of the biggest annual hip-hop events in the South, and landing a headlining slot cements Glo’s status as a major force in the game. From breaking the internet to breaking barriers, GloRilla is proving she’s got it all, talent, hustle, and a body built by the grind.
 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Related Tags

GloRilla

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close