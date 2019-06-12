GoldLink Drops Debut LP Diaspora, Twitter Hails It Another Smash

GoldLink is one of the most celebrated artists of this current generation, wowing diehard fans and gaining new ones on the heels of his breakout mixtape, At What Cost. With the release of his debut LP Diaspora, the DMV native has turned up the knobs on his hard to pin down style with fans on Twitter hailing the record a smash.

While many consider 2017’s At What Cost GoldLink’s commercial debut album, he has said in a recent interview with Wonderland Magazine that an agreement between him and the label gives it a mixtape designation. Whatever the facts are, fans are no doubt stoked about GoldLink’s latest.

Diaspora features crooner Khalid on “Days Like This,” Pusha T on “Coke White/Moscow,” and “U Say” with Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince among others across the 14-track effort.

We’ve collected reactions from Twitter below.

Check out Diaspora by following this link.

Photo: Getty