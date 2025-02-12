Google Removes Black History Month, Pride Month & More From Google Calendar

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Hey

yall do realize your president declared February

Black

History

Month

, even though it was already

Black

History

Month

so I think you need to put that back. I don’t fuck with that man, but he is your president and you do need to listen to him,” one user wrote.

Disgusting

Even Trump recognized

Black

History

Month

. You are trying to outdo him? Disgusting. The excuse is worse. You are using are global calendar that doesn’t have federally recognized honorifics on it. Wow. Your own search engine recognizes

Black

History

Month

.”