Grindstone Universal Unveils Fresh Summer ’19 Shirt Collection [Photos]

Grindstone Universal has been a fixture in the streetwear and casual wear fashion scene for years, and the DC-based operation has expanded the brand to global heights. A new shirt collection just dropped, featuring designs inspired by Cuba and its film culture, along with one piece with the likeness of Jean-Michel Basquiat as well.

The fresh new collection, titled “The Cuban Reflections,” is inspired by images taken by Grindstone’s lead designer after a recent trip to the island nation. The images have been artfully altered and spliced with Cuban movie posters, all with standout flair as the brand has long been known for.

Beyond “The Cuban Reflections” pieces, another shirt, “Fight For It,” is emblazoned with the late Basquiat on the front. The artwork for this piece was rendered by 19-year old Jada Smith, a DC-based hyper-realism portrait visual artist.

For more information on other new arrivals from Grindstone Universal, click here.

To follow Jada Smith’s work, click here.

Below is a gallery of “The Cuban Reflections” collection and the “Fight For It” shirt. Model: @King.Kyras (IG)

—

Photo: Grindstone/Grindstone Universal