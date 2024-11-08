Halle Bailey Opens Up About DDG Streaming with Son
Halle Bailey Admits To Possibly Overreacting To Her Son’s “Unapproved” Appearance On Kai Cenat Stream With DDG
Halle Bailey had to retract her initial reaction to her baby daddy, DDG, appearing on a Kai Cenat stream with their son. Singer/actress Halle Bailey now admits she may have overreacted when she expressed her feelings about DDG bringing their son, Halo, on a Kai Cenat stream on Wednesday, Nov.6, without her knowledge. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, The Little Mermaid star wrote on Thursday, “yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. i know that Halo is always safe with his dad. i just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for Halo.” Her latest comments contrast sharply with her initial reaction, which she wrote in a now-deleted tweet that she was “extremely upset” after DDG and their son made an appearance during Cenat’s stream, describing it as “unapproved.” Bailey said in the now-deleted tweet that she was not happy about her baby daddy putting their nearly one-year-old child in front of millions of people. “Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town,” Bailey wrote. Essence reports that in another deleted tweet, Bailey revealed she is experiencing “severe postpartum,” adding, “There are boundaries that I wish to be respected. No one knows what someone is going through until they snap.”
As Expected, Social Media Has Plenty of Thoughts On The MatterAs expected, footage from Halo’s “unapproved” appearance went viral, and social media had plenty of thoughts about Halle Bailey’s reaction to the moment. Some understood why the first-time mom reacted in such a matter. One user on X wrote in defense of The Color Purple star, “yall really making a postpartum mother feel bad for being upset her baby’s father didn’t tell her he was putting her baby on a stream that just got swatted less than a week ago…… okay brah.” While others were quick to remind her that she made a child with someone who i in the same line of work as Cenat. “Girl you know you had a baby with a streamer??,” another X user wrote. We need to give Halle Bailey some grace based on what she is going through as a first-time mom. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. LOL
2. Welp
3. It happens more times than you think.
4. Exactly
5. Tears
6. Good on him
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash