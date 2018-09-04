Beyoncé celebrates her 37th birthday today and at this point, we can’t see why September 4th hasn’t been declared a federal holiday. From Missy Elliott to activist DeRay Mckesson, fans and friends are hitting up social media to send the superstar love from all across the world.
See the best tweets so far.
Happy Birthday Queen! The Best & Most Hilarious #BeyDay Tweets
14 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Queen! The Best & Most Hilarious #BeyDay Tweets
1.1 of 14
2.2 of 14
3.3 of 14
4.4 of 14
5.5 of 14
6.6 of 14
7.7 of 14
8.8 of 14
9.9 of 14
10.10 of 14
11.11 of 14
12.12 of 14
13.13 of 14
14.14 of 14
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED