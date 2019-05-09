Harlem Fashion Row Links Up With Nike LeBron 16 Collaboration [Photos]

Nike is once again linking up with Harlem Fashion Row to release another unique variation of the LeBron James 16th signature sneaker.

Harlem Fashion Row is an art and entertainment organization whose purpose is to highlight up and coming designers of color. Last year HFR linked up with Nike to bring the first-ever women’s version of the sneaker that “celebrates the strength of women of color across the globe.”

This year’s version of the LeBron James 16 x HFR collaboration is called “Harlem Stage” and brings more energy to the sneaker thanks to a “bold chartreuse base” and is a nod to each of Harlem Fashion Row designer’s vibrant culture. Unlike last year, this version will be releasing in extended unisex sizes. Returning is the tonal leather strap the helped the sneaker standout from its predecessors.

The first version of the HFR x LeBron 16 collaboration sold out in 5 minutes so you can definitely expect the same to happen when the “Harlem Stage’ versions drop on Nike’s SNKRS and NTWRK’s apps May 10 at 10 a.m. ES. For photos of the limited edition sneaker hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Nike / Nike Basketball