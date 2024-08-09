Harris Campaign Denies Reaching Out To Kai Cenat, X Says Duh
Harris Campaign Denies Reaching Out To Kai Cenat, X Says That’s Obvious
Kai Cenat claimed that “someone” in the Secret Service reached out to him about interviewing VP Kamala Harris, but her campaign says that no such thing happened. It all started when Cenat recently went live and asserted that someone representing the Secret Service called him five times about linking with VP Kamala Harris for a stream interview. He stated that he wasn’t with it because he’s just not that into politics (“I don’t give a f*ck,” he said).Somebody is lying. After
Cenat added, “If someway, somehow, something was to go into where I do a stream of politics, I’m going to be 100 percent honest,” he said in the video. I’m going to sit on my stream and say ‘Why did you guys call me?” Duly noted. Considering his millions of followers across multiple platforms like Twitch, YouTube and IG, the Harris campaign trying to secure his co-sign wasn’t too far-fetched. Also, Kick host Adin Ross recently interviewed Donald Trump and got millions of views, with probably more criticism considering it was Cheeto and he erroneously blamed Biden for banning abortion. However, Cenat’s claim that it was someone from the Secret Service who communicated with him immediately got the side since PR is not in their job description. The Harris campaign then came out and said, Nah. TMZ reports the Harris campaign leadership hasn’t even discussed anything about Cenat interviewing the VP of the United States. But reportedly, Cenat’s team has been in talks with a third-party with alleged ties to the DNC’s convention team, which goes down in Chicago in late August. But what that actually means as far as Cenat’s participation is unknown. But the kicker here is that those supposed discussions started while Biden was still running. While Cenat’s emphatic reaction went viral, it was more so due to suspected capping. See for yourself in the gallery.
