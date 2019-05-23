‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reject Hazel E Drops City Girls Diss Track, Joseline Co-Signs Both Are Getting Dragged

Every once in a while we get beef that no one asked for at all. Case in point we have Love & Hip Hop reject Hazel-E vs. the City Girls. The struggle rapper for whatever reason dropped a diss record getting at the Miami based rap group and was co-signed by LHHATL alum Joseline. For their efforts, they are both being dragged on Twitter.

Act up you can get dragged up. Hazel E and Joseline are both learning that first hand. The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member decided to pop out of her cave of obscurity to drop a diss record where she claims the City Gurls “stole her style.” So basically she’s mad at Lil Yachty?

Insert Waka Flocka uh okay gif here. Now if you want to actually listen to it, we will share it below.

Now you would think this would just go away, but Joseline had to give it even more legs by co-signing the awful song. One half of the City Girls’ Yung Miami caught wind of and defended the group’s honor by offering to issue both Hazel E and the Puerto Rican princess telling them to meet her in Florida so she can administer it.

Now we are not sure how Hazel E can handle herself if in a physical altercation but we know for sure Joesline wants all the smoke. Anyway, Yung Miami may not have to do anything because Twitter is doing all the work for her and clowning BOTH OF THEM. You can see all of the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Paul Archuleta / Getty