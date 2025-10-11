Subscribe
Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In October

Published on October 11, 2025

Source: @lihtz_sluglife, @themonaleo, @plutonotdabratt, @lareezymusic / IG

Hip-Hop Wired is back with another list of artists that need to be in your rotation in October.

Now that summer is over, the weather is starting to get cold, so we got some heat for you. Let’s start by going to New Orleans, La Reezy. This is one of the most promising artists on this month’s list. If you’re not hip to La Reezy’s music, right now is the time. Kendrick Lamar (yes, you read correctly) showed him some major love after his concert this year in New York, saying, “ay boy I be seeing yo stuff, you hard, you representing new orleans good, keep it up”.

The rising star dropped 6 6-piece EP titled “LAREEZYANA SHAKEDOWN” – a must listen.

H-Town reppin’, Monaleo has been on FIRE. After the success of “Puttin Ya Dine”, her freestyle on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, she’s far from finished. Dropping a new song titled “Sexy Soulaan”. Fresh off her viral wedding with her husband/rapper, Stunna 4 Vegas, the people are talking, and you would be crazy not to tap in.

Philly’s swiss army knife, Lihtz, premieres his newest song, “Savage Ways,” on Hip-Hop Wired. Don’t let the sheisty mask fool you, Lihtz has a balance of hard-hitting lyrics and some anthems for the ladies. Before this release, he dropped “Crash Out,” which was the anthem for anyone who was in (or getting out of a toxic relationship.)

Check out the full list of artists you gotta listen to in October. You’re welcome in advance.

1. Pluto dropped her debut album, “PLUTO WORLD”

2. La Reezy new project, “LAREEZYANA SHAKEDOWN” is out now

3. Kyle Richh FINALLY gives his fans, “Buckets”

4. Usher’s protégé, JayDon drops his debut mixtape, “Me My Songs & I”

5. Monaleo keeps the momentum going with, “Sexy Soulaan”

6. Lihtz Premieres New Song, “Savage Ways” On Hip-Hop Wired

7. OsamaSon drops a new project, “Psykotic”

8. Kre8 – “I THINK THEY FORGOT”

9. J.I The Prince Of NY ends September with a new project, “Septembers Finest”

10. West Coast link up, Karri x Kehlani

