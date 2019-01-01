Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 15 Albums Of 2018: The Ones We Slept On

On New Year’s Eve, we dropped our favorite 15 Hip-Hop albums of 2018 with a promise we’d be back with 15 more projects that will be worth your time. For this list, we’re focusing on the releases of last year that we enjoyed but didn’t get to spend enough time with, regrettably.

Like all year-end lists, this one will most likely omit a favorite of yours, or we’ll miss the mark completely on projects that should get our attention. We get it, but even as studious as we were, some albums just fell out of our field of vision. In an attempt to correct that, we’re going to list 15 projects of last year that were undeniably dope and deserving of more airtime.

Check out our top 15 Hip-Hop albums of 2018 in alphabetical order. And why 15? Everyone does 10 or 20, we dare to be a little left of the usual sometimes. We also didn’t add streaming links because we think that if you’re on the Internet, you also know how to use a search engine, so go forth and make us proud!

Please ignore the numerals on the side. Thanks!

2. Chuck Strangers — ‘Consumers Park’ View this post on Instagram It’s finally out!!!!!! Been a long time coming #ConsumersPark comment what songs you guys are fuckin with A post shared by Consumers Park March 16th (@chuckstrangers) on Mar 16, 2018 at 10:15am PDT The Pro Era collective are best known for being the crew that brought Joey BadA$$ to the masses but other crew members are very capable in their own right. Enter Chuck Strangers, a producer-rapper who, with his album Consumers Park, invited the world to his particular corner of Brooklyn. Although Chuck is now based in Los Angeles, the location switch has not dulled the east coast potency of his work.

3. Hermit & The Recluse (KA & Animoss) — ‘Orpheus vs. The Sirens’ View this post on Instagram Restocked black vinyl up on the site. Peace to all the listeners and thank you for the support this year. A post shared by Ka (@brownsvilleka) on Dec 6, 2018 at 5:16pm PST If you’ve never heard Ka, then you’re missing out on one of the best lyricists to ever put voice to recordings. There’s something in his raspy, gritty tone that hits the soul and that’s even more evident on Orpheus vs. The Sirens. Alongside producer Animoss, Ka directs the listener on a journey that can’t be captured in a few short sentences. This is an album you absolutely need to sit with, preferably alone.

4. Jean Grae X Quelle Chris — ‘Everything’s Fine’ View this post on Instagram Polymath power couple Jean Grae & Quelle Chris released their new album ‘Everything’s Fine” | go spotify, iTunes, bandcamp, whatever u do to listen and enjoy. A post shared by Mello Music Group (@mellomusicgroup) on Jan 23, 2018 at 8:15am PST We really deserve egg on our face for sleeping on this one. Those who know are very clear that Jean Grae and Quelle Chris have strong catalogs as soloists but together, they bring the absolute best and weirdest out of each other. Attempting to explain what Everything’s Fine is aiming for will be difficult. But take it from us, settle in, do nothing, use whatever enhancements you must, and press play. You’re going to hear something that will move you more than once.

6. Mick Jenkins — ‘Pieces Of A Man’ View this post on Instagram My Sophomore album, Pieces of A Man, is now digitally available everywhere. Thank you. #linkinbio A post shared by Mick Jenkins (@mickjenkins) on Oct 26, 2018 at 11:39am PDT Mick Jenkins is an artist that has always shown and proven himself to be part of the conversation when it comes to young rhyme slingers, but Pieces Of A Man is a shift as he gets more personal, with attempts to play with jazzier music and real-world concepts. Chicago has been rich with talent for years, and Mick Jenkins adds to that legacy.

7. MIKE — ‘Renaissance Man’ View this post on Instagram Renaissance Man @mikelikesrap New album. Link in bio A post shared by Lex (@lexrecords) on Jun 21, 2018 at 2:39am PDT MIKE isn’t even drinking age and yet, his chilling verses sound like the world-weary tales of a man who’s seen far too much to forget. Renaissance Man is one of four projects he released this year and while the others are exceptional pieces of work, this release is the most fully-realized of them. To the untrained ear, it will come off as “sad rap” but it’s far from that. It actually encapsulates what it means to be Black and young in America, dangerous as that has been for young men and women like MIKE in recent times.

8. Nipsey Hussle — Victory Lap View this post on Instagram My favorite verse is my last verse on dedication Talk to me bout y’all favorite moments on the Album 🏁 A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on Oct 4, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT Nipsey Hussle’s mixtape grind is one of legend, and the hard work over the past decade paid off handsomely with his debut studio album, Victory Lap. Yes, Nipsey straddles the fence between gun-slinging banger to righteous corner preacher, and he sprinkles a little braggadocio in there for good measure. The end result is a project that sees the Los Angeles native staking his claim in a market that needs his brand of street wisdom.

9. Phonte — ‘No News Is Good News’ View this post on Instagram No News Is Good News. Midnight. #FEMusic #NNIGN A post shared by Phonte Coleman (@phontigallo) on Mar 1, 2018 at 6:23am PST Phonte Coleman has nothing else to prove in Hip-Hop, and he’s proving that fact since moving into other genres and arenas. But for what it’s worth, the world needed an album from the former Little Brother frontman for various reasons. In his words, No News Is Good News is “an album for people with sh*t to do” and we completely get what he means by that.

10. Pink Siifu — ensley View this post on Instagram ensley cover shot by @yng_kara jewelry by @heightnlight x @honnetebas bio, soundcloud, bandcamp available now A post shared by Pink Siifu (@pinksiifu) on Jul 13, 2018 at 7:03pm PDT Pink Siifu doesn’t fit into any neat category. Rapper, producer, artist. He’s a lot of things and they’re all on display on ensley. You don’t get to know much about Siifu’s Alabama roots or what happens in his current Los Angeles base, at least not with an immediate listen. Instead, the album plays almost like a Choose Your Own Adventure book. We wonder if Pink Siifu created this meandering, beautifully messy project like this on purpose.

11. Planet Asia — ‘The Golden Buddha’ View this post on Instagram This is my favorite album!! I heard alot of records them shits can't fuck with this lyrically or frequency wise PERIOD!! CHAIN!! A post shared by planet asia (@planetasiamedallions) on Oct 18, 2018 at 5:01am PDT Since the late ’90’s, Planet Asia has been one of Hip-Hop’s best pure rhyme spitters and that tradition continued on in 2018 with his album, The Golden Buddha. Truth be told, we could have put his album Mansa Musa in this slot and been just as satisfied but something about this project stands out. It could be the fact that the production is among the most knocking we’ve heard King Medallions rap on in years.