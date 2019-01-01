Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 15 Albums Of 2018: The Ones We Sat With

On the last day of 2018, we decided to wait until the last minute to give our readers and other curious souls our takes on 15 of the best Hip-Hop albums we heard this year more than once. Given the sheer volume of music that’s dropped in the past 12 months, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with.

Let’s face it, year-end lists can either be a corny affair or an inside attempt to fudge numbers and approval on the back end. We’re doing none of that over here. The albums we listed in our top 15 list are there because we as a team actually rocked these records on our commutes, in the gym, at the crib and beyond.

We already know that we’re going to get some people tight by missing an artist or two, and believe it when we say that we understand and forgive us for the potential for oversight. To hopefully make up for that, we will put up a second list of our fave albums that were dope but we didn’t give them enough spins for various reasons on New Year’s Day (that’s tomorrow, folks! We want to go party too!)

For now, check out our top 15 Hip-Hop albums of 2018 in alphabetical order. And why 15? Everyone does 10 or 20, we dare to be a little left of the usual sometimes. We also didn’t add streaming links because we think that if you’re on the Internet, you also know how to use a search engine, so go forth and make us proud!

Please ignore the numerals on the side. Thanks!

—

Photo: Getty