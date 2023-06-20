Hit-Boy Scored Porn Scene Featuring Pinky AKA PinkyXXX When He Was 18

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hit-Boy is an artist with many talents and has provided heat for well over a decade to a who’s who list of rappers and singers during his still ongoing career. However, Hit-Boy turned heads after sharing via social media that he once provided a beat for a pornographic movie scene featuring the legendary Pinky aka PinkyXXX.

On Tuesday (June 20), Hit-Boy, 36, was in a sharing mood and revealed a tidbit of his history few knew about.

“the part of my journey i never told no one. my cousin phashon RIP [a dove and praying emojis]used to direct p*rn when i was younger. he used to buy beats from me for the score to his films. he bought this beat from me for a pinky scene when i was 18. i was tryn make dr dre type beats,” Hit-Boy shared.

We want to show you the video clip in question but we don’t want to get flagged so click here to see what the producer and rapper was referring to in the tweet.

In the clip, Pinky, who goes by her actual name Sarah Mirabelli these days, is seen in the clip doing her signature booty clap. Those who know, know. Do your Googles to find the other stuff.

Pinky is currently on a fitness journey and operates a pair of Instagram pages where she occasionally shares details of her day. She also operates a popular OnlyFans account and does occasional club hosting dates.

It appears that her time in front of the camera, at least in her former role, is also over. However, she does work as a director in the adult film world and features some of the top talents in that space on her site.

—

Photo: Getty