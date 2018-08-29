Honeymoooon Over?: Twitter Slaughtering “Mooo!” Rapper Dorja Cat After Homophobic Tweet

Welp that was fast. “Mooo!” rapper Dorja Cat’s 15 minutes of fame is over, and she has no one to blame but herself.

Twitter is slaughtering the “Bih I’m A Cow” creator after she let off a tweet trying to get in front of any slander possibly coming her way from old tweets with her using the F-word. Instead, she let off a tweeted apology that just made matters even worse using the F-word as much as Quentin Tarantino uses the N-word in his films.

In the apology Tweet, she said “I called a couple people f*****s when I was in high school in 2015 does this mean I don’t deserve support? I’ve said f****t roughly like 15 thousand times in my life. Does saying f****t mean you hate gay people? Do I hate gay people? I don’t think I hate gay?”

SERIOUSLY, @DojaCat?! How can you be so ignorant? Do know how many people you are hurting? Use your fame and platform for Good. It’s a privilege. pic.twitter.com/5ZiqI3ZVJw — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 29, 2018

What? The headass tweet didn’t sit well with folks on Twitter at all, and the backlash was swift. Here is just some of the slander coming her way.

doja cat really existed for 5 mins before she fucked up hhhh what was even the context of that tweet — Act 1: Kant (@kantoucan) August 29, 2018

its over, rip doja cat 2018-2018 pic.twitter.com/5KLYx0ZeDz — yung terracotta (@TeeHaitchGee) August 29, 2018

This is what Doja Cat’s apologies sound like right now pic.twitter.com/3gpTCSWS1C — 🦋The Gringos took SadGyalCries 🦋 (@ANGRYBLACKGYAL) August 29, 2018

Doja Cat really apologised for saying f****t by saying it 18338 more times within the apology tweet pic.twitter.com/vZRepMgyju — bts in london (@taenrih) August 29, 2018

As to be expected some folks are electing to die on that hill with her by defending her ridiculous tweet.

Idc if Doja Cat said faggot. Y’all annoying and need something to be mad about at all times. Let ppl live their lives be mad at your senators and law makers instead not a fucking artist who has no say in your day to day. Everyone eat dicks — Shamz ॐ 🐅 🇮🇳🇺🇸🇩🇪 (@shoumikitiki) August 29, 2018

Now Doja Cat is "cancelled" because y'all actively looked into her past to find things specifically so you could be offended? Y'all fucking corny. Get off the internet or grown a fucking spine — Davy Jones (@Khalifist) August 29, 2018

If anyone else thinks it is a good idea to defend her for that tweet, we highly suggest you don’t. Her cancellation is in progress, but there is still time for her to atone for her egregious mistake. With fame internet fame comes a price and those old tweets will come back to haunt you. Dorja Cat’s attempt to beat those who have a lot of time on their hands to scour through old tweets was noble. Her attempt at calling out her past use of such an offensive word by using it a ridiculous amount of times was utterly dumb.

She honestly could have used a whole bunch of free or paid services to scrub her account clean of those headass tweets. Now she has to endure this self-inflicted dragging. You can peep the rest of the slander in the gallery below.

H/T: Bossip

Photo: YouTube / Youtube