Headass 101: Racist Papa John’s Founder Says He Used N-Word Because He Isn’t Racist

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter tried to explain his use of the N-word and only made things worse. The racist trash pizza slinger basically said he was the victim.

In an interview with Terry Meiners of NewsRadio 840 WHAS, Schnatter went full headass. When Meiners asked him if he knew how offensive the N-word is to people of color, this was his answer:

“Believe it or not, Terry, the agency was promoting that vocabulary… And I made it real clear, listen, we’re not gonna go there, we’re not gonna talk about this. And they pushed me and it upset me, and I just said ‘Listen, other people have used that word. I don’t, and will not use that word and people at Papa John’s don’t use that.’ And that was the comment. But they actually wanted to get into that vocabulary, and I said absolutely not.”

So this man is saying he never used the N-word, only to proceed to use the N-word, and claims he was hoodwinked into using the N-word.

This is why we say racists tend to be illogical and stupid. If you must, peep the full interview here.

And yes, Papa John’s is canceled, even if Schnatter resigned from its Board of Directors.

