Hooters On The Verge of Filing For Bankruptcy Due To Declining Foot Traffic, X Reacts

Welp, it looks like your going to have to get your fill of beer, boobs, and wings elsewhere pretty soon because it might be a wrap for your local Hooters establishment. According to Bloomberg News , the restaurant franchise best known for dressing its servers in skimpy orange shorts and tiny tops that give patrons beer, wings, and a side of boobs is on the verge of going belly-up.According to the website, the casual dining chain has engaged in talks with law firm Ropes & Gray to begin the bankruptcy process, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.No final decision has been made regarding seeking Chapter 11 protection, but according to sources, it could all happen within the next two months. Hooters’ financial problems aren’t new; they have been going on for some time, with the company actively seeking a way to become profitable again. Per The New York Post:

Hooters — which has about 300 locations nationwide — has faced increasing financial strain as traffic declines at its kitschy restaurants, leading to the closure of several outposts.

The Atlanta-based company has been working alongside turnaround consultants from Accordion Partners to address its financial difficulties, particularly its debt burden.

Several of its creditors have also sought guidance from investment bank Houlihan Lokey, Bloomberg reported.

The Post has sought comment from Hooters, Accordion Partners, Ropes & Gray and Houlihan Lokey.

The company had previously raised approximately $300 million through asset-backed bonds in 2021, a financing structure that allows businesses to use franchise fees and other assets as collateral.

This form of structured debt, known as whole-business securitization, is commonly used by restaurant chains, fitness centers and other franchise-heavy enterprises.

X Reacts To Hooters Possibly Being Shuttered

How bad is the economy when strippers are complaining about empty clubs & low/no tips, and

Hooters

is filing for bankruptcy? This is all the proof you need something needs to change,” one user wrote on X , formerly Twitter, which honestly puts some much needed perspective on the current state of things.

good, when i was 20 y/o i quit

hooters

because corporate emailed our manager and said it was too many black girls working there.”

Flavor Flav did his part to prevent