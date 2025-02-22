Hooters On The Verge of FIling For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Hooters On The Verge of Filing For Bankruptcy Due To Declining Foot Traffic, X Reacts
Hooters — which has about 300 locations nationwide — has faced increasing financial strain as traffic declines at its kitschy restaurants, leading to the closure of several outposts.
The Atlanta-based company has been working alongside turnaround consultants from Accordion Partners to address its financial difficulties, particularly its debt burden.
Several of its creditors have also sought guidance from investment bank Houlihan Lokey, Bloomberg reported.
The Post has sought comment from Hooters, Accordion Partners, Ropes & Gray and Houlihan Lokey.
The company had previously raised approximately $300 million through asset-backed bonds in 2021, a financing structure that allows businesses to use franchise fees and other assets as collateral.
This form of structured debt, known as whole-business securitization, is commonly used by restaurant chains, fitness centers and other franchise-heavy enterprises.
X Reacts To Hooters Possibly Being ShutteredSocial media, of course, has thoughts on the possibility of Hooters going away for good. “How bad is the economy when strippers are complaining about empty clubs & low/no tips, and Hooters is filing for bankruptcy? This is all the proof you need something needs to change,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, which honestly puts some much needed perspective on the current state of things. Another user celebrated the chain’s apparent downfall and pointed out racism she experienced as an employee writing on X, “good, when i was 20 y/o i quit hooters because corporate emailed our manager and said it was too many black girls working there.” Welp. Hooters is not the only restaurant chain experiencing hard times lately. TGI Fridays had to cede control of some assets due to failing to fulfill debt obligations, and everyone’s favorite seafood restaurant, Red Lobster, also filed for bankruptcy in May. Flavor Flav did his part to prevent Red Lobster from further sinking into the bankruptcy abyss by becoming a pitchman and purchasing the entire menu. We don’t think Hooters will have the same luck, but who knows, maybe somebody loves seeing boobies and eating wings as much as Flavor Flav loved cheddar bay biscuits. More reactions to Hooters mulling Chapter 11 bankruptcy are in the gallery below.
