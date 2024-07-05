Red Lobster Announces New Flavor Flav Meal

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Flavor Flav’s efforts to save the cheddar bay biscuits are getting traction. Red Lobster has announced a new meal in his name.

As spotted on The Grio, the seafood restaurant chain is making it clear that the Public Enemy member’s efforts did not go unappreciated. This week the Orlando, Florida-based company announced the launch of “Flavor Flav’s Faves.” The meal includes a Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, and bacon mac and cheese, plus a side dish.

The “911 Is A Joke” rapper expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership in a formal statement. “As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” he said. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!”

Red Lobster detailed why the limited-time menu was a no brainer. “When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had,” said Sara Bittorf, chief experience officer at Red Lobster. “Flavor Flav’s passion for Red Lobster is unmatched, and we’re excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other.”

Along with the launch of Flavor Flav’s Faves, Red Lobster also launched some new menu items including the Creamy Crab Carbonara, the Crab & Lobster Duo and the Snow Crab & Crab-Topped Steak. Earlier this year the chain announced bankruptcy after taking a huge hit on their endless shrimp promotion. Upon hearing the news Flavor Flav ordered every item off the menu in an attempt to save the franchise.

The Flavor Flav Fave’s offering is available during Crabfest.