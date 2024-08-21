Allegedly “Drunk” Hulk Hogan “Jokes” About Body Slamming VP Kamala Harris & Asks “Is She Indian?,” X Calls Him A Racist Jabroni

The Hulkster was at the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio promoting his new beer Monday night when he grabbed the mic and started firing up the crowd … and things quickly flew off the rails. Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Hulk asked the place … “Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” Hulk took some more shots at Kamala in Ohio, including mocking her Indian heritage, and making a racist gesture referring to indigenous Americans. So … racist and ignorant, if you’re keeping score. At that point, Hulk seemed to realize he may have taken things too far … and said it was just the beers talking.

Hulk Hogan Is Team MAGA All The Way