Hunter Biden Airs Out All of His Father’s Haters Including George Clooney & Other Democrat Elites, X Loves It
Hunter Biden has zero f**** to give and everyone is here for it. The GOP’s punching bag during Joe Biden’s presidency, Hunter Biden, took the gloves off during a wide-ranging interview with Gen Z influencer Andrew Callaghan, and he clearly had a lot on his mind, needing to get some things off his chest. Hunter Biden didn’t have anything nice to say about Democratic Party donor and actor George Clooney, who famously penned an opinion piece in The New York Times calling for his father to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Race after his debate performance against Donald Trump spooked him and others. Hunter Biden also didn’t mince words when discussing longtime Democratic advisers he claimed made millions off the party while benefiting from their relationship with former President Barack Obama, while failing to help other candidates. The youngest Biden son is clearly BIG MAD about how a bunch of Democrats betrayed arguably one of the most accomplished presidents of our time.
Hunter Biden To George Clooney, “F*** Him And Everybody Around Him”Hunter had all the smoke for the Ocean’s 11 star, whom he felt betrayed his dad after penning that opinion piece and joining the growing calls for then-President Biden to end his bid for reelection following his poor debate performance. Clooney initially supported Biden’s bid for a second term, even headlining a record-setting fundraiser for Biden’s reelection campaign, but ultimately turned on him. “What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f——— life to the services of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the f——— New York Times to undermine the president.” He continued railing on Clooney, adding “f*** him, and everybody around him.” He also pointed out all of Trump’s gaffes and blunders, pointing out the glaring double-standard when it came to reporting on his 81-year-old father asking, “where the f*** is Jake Tapper? Where the f*** is George Clooney?” Tapper has been receiving tons of criticism following the release of this book that alleges there was a massive cover-up to keep Joe Biden’s alleged “cognitive decline” under wraps.
Hunter Biden Was Far From DoneHunter Biden continued to let the chopper spray, calling out Anita Dunn, a longtime Biden senior adviser, alleging she made “$40 to $50 million” off her work for the Democratic Party. He also said James Carville, adviser to former President Bill Clinton, “hasn’t run a race in 40 f——— years.” David Axelrod, a former Obama strategist, was called out by Biden, he claimed Axelrod “had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama — and that was because of Barack Obama.” He called out other former Obama aids who are now members of “Pod Save America,” calling them “four white millionaires that are dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago.” Social media is loving Hunter Biden, exhibiting no chill, and standing up for his dad. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
